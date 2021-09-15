checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of CytoDyn Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased CytoDyn Inc. stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Tom Kennedy of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 358, New York, NY 10169, at tkennedy@glancylaw.com, or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased and held.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



