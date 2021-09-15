T-Mobile is Turning First Responder Smartphones into Body Cams with Latest Partnership

Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America’s 5G leader, announced a new partnership with Visual Labs so first responders can turn a smartphone into an all-in-one body cam and communications solution. More states are now requiring body worn cameras which can be a significant cost for agencies — especially in small towns or rural areas. Now, through T-Mobile’s groundbreaking Connecting Heroes program, a first responder’s smartphone can also become a cost-effective body camera, digital camera, audio recorder and personnel locator, helping public safety agencies improve evidence-gathering and transparency. While body cameras can cost thousands of dollars per first responder1 … T-Mobile’s solution — as little as $45/month per responder device — can bring massive savings to these agencies.

“We launched Connecting Heroes to do more for the first responders we all count on — it started with free 5G on our incredible network, and now we’re adding body cam solutions to their smartphone at an incredible cost savings through our partnership with Visual Labs,” said Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile Business Group. “At T-Mobile, we feel it’s our duty to support the men and women who risk it all for us, and we won’t stop innovating to save them money and provide new solutions they need to keep themselves and our communities safe.”

First responders can transmit critical video at a moment’s notice from almost anywhere using T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. Plus, the Visual Labs solution includes secure cloud storage for videos, photos, audio recordings and evidentiary documents, all accessible via a web-based evidence management platform.

The Visual Labs software application can be added to most Android smartphones, and the first three months are free if a customer chooses a 3-year Visual Labs contract. Customers who engage with T-Mobile by the end of the year will get a special rate of $45/month per device plus a one-time $50 set up fee per device. And through the Connecting Heroes program, agencies can get Samsung 5G phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G all for free with two-year agreements on premium rate plans. Agencies that bring their own compatible Android device can also add the Visual Labs software to the free and $15/month Connecting Heroes plans.