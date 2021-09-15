checkAd

DogeLabs Announces Advisory Agreement with DOGE-1 Moon Project

Tulsa, OK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced an advisory agreement with Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) for their SpaceX DOGE-1 mission to the Moon.

DogeLabs will assist in providing corporate and strategic partnerships to the DOGE-1 project and establish a working relationship to explore future space-related projects under TulsaLabs.

DOGE-1 is the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with Dogecoin, launching aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission will deploy a small CubeSat into lunar orbit that will be equipped with a camera to record video of the satellite’s pixel display screen that is enabled to play digital content, including NFT art.

The display screen will then be live-streamed from the CubeSat to various social media and streaming platforms, including Twitch or YouTube.

For further information and updates on the DOGE-1 Moon project collaboration with DogeLabs visit: https://dogelabs.io/doge1/

Tom Bustamante, Founder of DogeLabs, commented, "We are very excited to be working with Geometric Energy on their DOGE-1 project. Geometric’s depth of expertise and experience in space also makes them a great partner for potential future collaborations in both blockchain and space projects.”

About Geometric Energy Corporation

Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) is an intellectual property, manufacturing, and logistics firm originally founded on inventing renewable energy technologies. The company has since expanded into other divisions including the energy, space, software, and medical industries. These key areas of focus have led to the development of four subsidiaries of which GEC is the parent company: Geometric Space, GeometricLabs, Geometric Medical, and Geometric Gaming. www.geometricenergy.ca

About DogeLabs

DogeLabs is a blockchain research lab and startup accelerator located in New York City and Tulsa, OK, focused on developing commercial applications around the Doge protocol. https://dogelabs.io/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

“LEGAL DISCLAIMER”

AppSwarm and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with buying, selling, or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com





Disclaimer

