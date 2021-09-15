NESR and Ulterra Announce Partnership in the Middle East
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region …
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region …
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region and Ulterra Drilling Technologies, L.P. ("Ulterra"), an independent supplier and manufacturer of polycrystalline diamond compact ("PDC") drill bits, announced that they have entered into an agreement to deploy and use Ulterra PDC bits across various countries in the MENA and Asia region.
John Clunan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ulterra stated, "We are very pleased with the collaboration with NESR as it will allow us to leverage our drill bits offering with NESR's footprint across MENA and Asia regions to rapidly grow sales for both companies. Drilling optimization has always been a key focus area for us to serve customers globally and working with NESR will help us expand our customer base and provide those customers with our PDC bits that improve performance and challenge the limits. As we have shown in North America with our market leading position and growth over the last few years, we are confident that we can continue to grow our international presence and further advance our mark in the region."
"As we have previously stated, we have made several organic and inorganic long-term investments as well as establishing new partnerships to grow our Drilling & Evaluation Services segment." Said Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR. "This new agreement with Ulterra is another piece to the puzzle and will be a key addition to our growing portfolio in the Drilling Services. With Ulterra's PDC bits we will be able to offer our customers a market leading and proven drill bit technology that will also complement our performance driven drilling solutions. Our mission has always been to supply our customers with best-in-class technologies. We look forward to working with Ulterra to create new opportunities for success."
About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare