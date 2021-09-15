NESR and Ulterra Announce Partnership in the Middle East

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region and Ulterra Drilling Technologies, L.P. ("Ulterra"), an independent supplier and manufacturer of polycrystalline diamond compact ("PDC") drill bits, announced that they have entered into an agreement to deploy and use Ulterra PDC bits across various countries in the MENA and Asia region.

John Clunan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ulterra stated, "We are very pleased with the collaboration with NESR as it will allow us to leverage our drill bits offering with NESR's footprint across MENA and Asia regions to rapidly grow sales for both companies. Drilling optimization has always been a key focus area for us to serve customers globally and working with NESR will help us expand our customer base and provide those customers with our PDC bits that improve performance and challenge the limits. As we have shown in North America with our market leading position and growth over the last few years, we are confident that we can continue to grow our international presence and further advance our mark in the region."