Plastic to Remain the Most-Preferred Material in the Sachet Packaging Market, Overall Sales Volume to Reach 999 Bn Units by 2021 Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study conducted by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global sachet packaging market is poised to total US$ 8.7 Bn by the end of 2021. With rising demand for convenient and small-sized packaging solutions across the globe, the market for sachet packaging is set to project a 5.4% of year-on-year (YoY) growth in the year 2021.

Between 2016 and 2020, the market grew at a CAGR of 5%. Driven by low cost, recyclable, customizable, and portability features, sachet packaging is gaining immense traction across end use such as food & beverage, lubricants & solvents, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, and industrial. Driven by this, the sachet packing market is estimated to exhibit healthy growth at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Rapidly emerging trends such as 'single-serve dose packaging' and 'buying less, more often' among customers for products such as shampoo, oil, tea, coffee, cream, and others are expected to create lucrative sales opportunities for the market players.

Despite the intolerance for use of plastic, plastic is the most preferred material type used for sachet packaging. Due to its cost-effective, flexible, and durability characteristics, it is highly accepted among manufacturers for a wide range of applications.

"While scrutiny on the industry-wide applications of plastic for packaging continues to influence expansion strategies of manufacturers, some of the market players are shifting their focus to other, non-plastic, bio-degradable, and recyclable raw materials, such as aluminum foil," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Sachet Packing Market Analysis

  • The U.S. is estimated to contribute maximum sales in the North America market, driving the regional growth at a CAGR of 3.7% during the assessment period.
  • In Europe sachet packing market, the U.K. is forecast to account for a subsequent share owing to the high presence of established players in the country.
  • China is anticipated to emerge as the most ruminative market, supported by increasing disposable income and the presence of significant consumer base.
  • The market in India is projected to witness rapid growth in the forecast period, on the back of increasing demand for one-serve products such as shampoo, hair oil, coffee, sauces, and others.
  • South Korea and Japan are predicted to account for 8% and 15% of the market share value of East Asia, respectively.

Key Drivers

