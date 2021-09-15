checkAd

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Jussila

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 16:30  |  21   |   |   

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Jussila

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jussila, Santeri
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Efecte Plc
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20210914142027_58
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-14
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Efecte Oyj 2018B-option
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4825 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4825 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

 

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. 

www.efecte.com

 

 





Disclaimer

