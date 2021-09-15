Pokemoto Continues Rapid Growth - Opens Four New College Locations

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto , a growing Hawaiian poke bowl concept and subsidiary of Muscle Maker Inc (Nasdaq: GRIL ) today announced that it has opened as the exclusive food and meal provider at four new locations along with two coffee shops on campuses at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA). The NightHawk Cafés will offer various grab and go menu items, coffee, breakfast, a snack on the run, or dine-in options with a poke bowl, burrito, or salad.

The four new Pokemoto NOVA locations at Alexandria, Loudoun, Manassas and Woodbridge will continue Muscle Maker’s non-traditional growth strategy and key demographic of the Millennial and Gen-Z crowds while increasing the Pokemoto brands overall footprint by 29%.

Each of the four campus locations will offer contactless, self-ordering kiosks and app-based online ordering through ‘Snackpass’ for safety, efficiency and convenience. All locations also accept any card payment including the College’s NOVACard (via physical card or app). Keeping on par with digital trends, guests can sign up for ‘Pokemoto Text Rewards’ to receive discounts, offers and news about new menu items from Pokemoto.

Located near Washington, D.C., NOVA is the largest public educational institution in Virginia and the second-largest community college in the United States, comprised of more than 75,000 students and 2,600 faculty and staff members.

“Muscle Maker, Inc. acquired Pokemoto a little over three months ago and we’ve already put five new locations on the map; four of which are non-traditional locations right on NOVA college campuses – keeping in line with our core demographic of Millennials and Gen-Zs” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker. “Our team is always identifying and visiting store-front and non-traditional locations throughout the northeast and will be announcing new locations when commitments are made. The Pokemoto brand is in expansion mode and looking for partners interested in opening a unique new franchise that boasts low cost of entry, ease of operations and most importantly – delicious, cravable food. The bright social media primed cuisine and chill Hawaiian vibe speak for themselves. Poke is trending in popularity and we’re interested in partnering with real estate gurus and like-minded franchise partners to grow our footprint. We’re thrilled to add NOVA to our list of colleges and universities and look forward to expanding the non-traditional segment of the brand.”