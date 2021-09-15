Freddie Mac Prices $779 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F121

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $779 million in K Certificates (K-F121 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about September 23, 2021. The K-F121 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 7-year terms, which are SOFR-based.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average

Life

(Years) Discount

Margin Coupon Dollar Price AS $779.744 6.71 18 30-day SOFR avg + 18 100.000 XS Non-Offered

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Related Links

The K-F121 preliminary offering circular supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/0kf121oc.pdf

Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview

Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages



The K-F121 Certificates will not be rated and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F121 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF121 Mortgage Trust (KF121 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF121 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F121 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.



Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.