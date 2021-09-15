Poda Announces Proposed Name Change and Proposed New Corporate Structure

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the

"Company") (CSE: PODA, FSE: 99L, OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that its

Board of Directors has approved a change of the Company's name from "Poda

Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd." to "Poda Holdings, Inc." to better reflect the

Company's current and future business interests. The proposed name change

remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").



There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the

planned name change. The proposed name change will not affect the Company's

share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders. No action is

required from shareholders in connection with the proposed name change.







plans for a new corporate structure, whereby the Company will create six

strategic subsidiaries, each focused on specific growth areas of the Company.

The proposed names for the six subsidiaries are as follows: Poda (Tobacco),

Inc., Poda (Alternatives), Inc., Poda (Therapeutics), Inc., Poda (THC), Inc.,

Poda (CBD), Inc., and Poda (Research and Development), Inc..



Poda's CEO, Ryan Selby, commented, "This proposed name change is consistent with

our business objectives and our long-term strategy. Our valuable intellectual

property has applicability across a wide-ranging scope of applications, and I

believe the name Poda Holdings, Inc. more accurately serves the over-arching

vision the Board has for the Company. In addition to the name shift, creating

the six new subsidiaries will provide strategic focus and strong growth

opportunities in each of the target opportunities. I look forward to sharing

more information about our customized strategies for each subsidiary over the

coming weeks."



On Behalf of the Board,

Ryan Selby

CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board



Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.

Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)

Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)

investors@podalifestyle.com

https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3291301-1&h=1936656965&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po

dalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com



ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE



Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of

heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the

risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a

patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which

are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



In addition to the intended name change, the Company is also pleased to announceplans for a new corporate structure, whereby the Company will create sixstrategic subsidiaries, each focused on specific growth areas of the Company.The proposed names for the six subsidiaries are as follows: Poda (Tobacco),Inc., Poda (Alternatives), Inc., Poda (Therapeutics), Inc., Poda (THC), Inc.,Poda (CBD), Inc., and Poda (Research and Development), Inc..Poda's CEO, Ryan Selby, commented, "This proposed name change is consistent withour business objectives and our long-term strategy. Our valuable intellectualproperty has applicability across a wide-ranging scope of applications, and Ibelieve the name Poda Holdings, Inc. more accurately serves the over-archingvision the Board has for the Company. In addition to the name shift, creatingthe six new subsidiaries will provide strategic focus and strong growthopportunities in each of the target opportunities. I look forward to sharingmore information about our customized strategies for each subsidiary over thecoming weeks."On Behalf of the Board,Ryan SelbyCEO, Director, and Chairman of the BoardPoda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)investors@podalifestyle.comhttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3291301-1&h=1936656965&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.podalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.comABOUT PODA LIFESTYLEPoda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization ofheat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce therisks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed apatented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, whichare both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the