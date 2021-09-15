Poda Announces Proposed Name Change and Proposed New Corporate Structure
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA, FSE: 99L, OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that its
Board of Directors has approved a change of the Company's name from "Poda
Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd." to "Poda Holdings, Inc." to better reflect the
Company's current and future business interests. The proposed name change
remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").
There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the
planned name change. The proposed name change will not affect the Company's
share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders. No action is
required from shareholders in connection with the proposed name change.
In addition to the intended name change, the Company is also pleased to announce
plans for a new corporate structure, whereby the Company will create six
strategic subsidiaries, each focused on specific growth areas of the Company.
The proposed names for the six subsidiaries are as follows: Poda (Tobacco),
Inc., Poda (Alternatives), Inc., Poda (Therapeutics), Inc., Poda (THC), Inc.,
Poda (CBD), Inc., and Poda (Research and Development), Inc..
Poda's CEO, Ryan Selby, commented, "This proposed name change is consistent with
our business objectives and our long-term strategy. Our valuable intellectual
property has applicability across a wide-ranging scope of applications, and I
believe the name Poda Holdings, Inc. more accurately serves the over-arching
vision the Board has for the Company. In addition to the name shift, creating
the six new subsidiaries will provide strategic focus and strong growth
opportunities in each of the target opportunities. I look forward to sharing
more information about our customized strategies for each subsidiary over the
coming weeks."
On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board
Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@podalifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3291301-1&h=1936656965&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po
dalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com
ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE
Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of
heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the
risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a
patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which
are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the
