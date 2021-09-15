Sasol, Haldor Topsøe expand G2LTM licensing collaboration to grow sustainable synthetic fuels and chemicals globally

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Haldor Topsøe and Sasol have expanded

collaboration to jointly license and develop their technologies for sustainable

liquid fuels and chemicals production through Fischer-Tropsch (FT) technology.



Sasol and Topsøe currently offer integrated end-to-end solutions to produce

synthetic fuels and chemicals. Topsøe's SynCOR(TM) and Sasol's Low Temperature

Fischer-TropschTM technologies have been licensed into Gas-to-Liquid (GTL)

ventures, most recently Uzbekistan GTL, which is in the final stages of

construction.





Building on this solid technology and operational foundation, Sasol and Topsøenow offer integrated end-to-end solutions to produce sustainable fuels andchemicals, specifically Power-to-Fuels or e-Fuels, utilising sustainable carbonsources or CO2, green hydrogen and renewable energy."We need to make cleaner alternatives for the future transportation fuels. Thisnew initiative builds on an already successful partnership with Sasol, and weare excited, that we are now taking it to the next level by offering ourtechnologies together in an integrated way as a single point license for theproduction of sustainable synthetic fuels," says Fei Chen, SVP Clean Fuels &Chemicals Technology, Haldor Topsøe.Marius Brand, Executive Vice President for Sasol 2.0 Transformation added:"Sasol and Haldor Topsøe's technology relationship spans more than two decades,through which a number of world first technologies were deployed, world-scaleunits were built and successfully operated. We believe this platform provides asolid foundation to offer solutions to the world and drive towards a sustainablefuture, specifically for the hard to abate sectors, such as the aviationindustry. This technology collaboration is a key element supporting our purposeto innovate for a better world. Our partnership and Sasol's undisputedleadership in FT technology, positions us well to grow a low carbon productsbusiness globally, harnessing renewable resources to produce sustainable fuelsand chemicals."In addition, new technologies are being developed, such as Topsøe's electrifiedreforming platform (e-Reforming and e-Reverse Water Gas Shift), solid oxideelectrolysis and Sasol's next generation FT catalyst to further maximise desiredproduct yields, enhance carbon and hydrogen conversion efficiency, ultimatelyhelping to eliminate fuel and chemical greenhouse gas emissions.This gives potential customers access to an integrated solution across theentire value chain, from renewable feed sources to liquid fuels. As single-pointlicensor, Sasol and Topsøe will offer customers all the necessary technologylicenses for complete sustainable fuels solutions. This also includes basicengineering, catalyst, hardware and specialised technical support to ensure abankable and successful project.