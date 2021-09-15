Sasol, Haldor Topsøe expand G2LTM licensing collaboration to grow sustainable synthetic fuels and chemicals globally
Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Haldor Topsøe and Sasol have expanded
collaboration to jointly license and develop their technologies for sustainable
liquid fuels and chemicals production through Fischer-Tropsch (FT) technology.
Sasol and Topsøe currently offer integrated end-to-end solutions to produce
synthetic fuels and chemicals. Topsøe's SynCOR(TM) and Sasol's Low Temperature
Fischer-TropschTM technologies have been licensed into Gas-to-Liquid (GTL)
ventures, most recently Uzbekistan GTL, which is in the final stages of
construction.
Building on this solid technology and operational foundation, Sasol and Topsøe
now offer integrated end-to-end solutions to produce sustainable fuels and
chemicals, specifically Power-to-Fuels or e-Fuels, utilising sustainable carbon
sources or CO2, green hydrogen and renewable energy.
"We need to make cleaner alternatives for the future transportation fuels. This
new initiative builds on an already successful partnership with Sasol, and we
are excited, that we are now taking it to the next level by offering our
technologies together in an integrated way as a single point license for the
production of sustainable synthetic fuels," says Fei Chen, SVP Clean Fuels &
Chemicals Technology, Haldor Topsøe.
Marius Brand, Executive Vice President for Sasol 2.0 Transformation added:
"Sasol and Haldor Topsøe's technology relationship spans more than two decades,
through which a number of world first technologies were deployed, world-scale
units were built and successfully operated. We believe this platform provides a
solid foundation to offer solutions to the world and drive towards a sustainable
future, specifically for the hard to abate sectors, such as the aviation
industry. This technology collaboration is a key element supporting our purpose
to innovate for a better world. Our partnership and Sasol's undisputed
leadership in FT technology, positions us well to grow a low carbon products
business globally, harnessing renewable resources to produce sustainable fuels
and chemicals."
In addition, new technologies are being developed, such as Topsøe's electrified
reforming platform (e-Reforming and e-Reverse Water Gas Shift), solid oxide
electrolysis and Sasol's next generation FT catalyst to further maximise desired
product yields, enhance carbon and hydrogen conversion efficiency, ultimately
helping to eliminate fuel and chemical greenhouse gas emissions.
This gives potential customers access to an integrated solution across the
entire value chain, from renewable feed sources to liquid fuels. As single-point
licensor, Sasol and Topsøe will offer customers all the necessary technology
licenses for complete sustainable fuels solutions. This also includes basic
engineering, catalyst, hardware and specialised technical support to ensure a
bankable and successful project.
Issued by:
Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media Relations
Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256; Mobile: +27 (0) 82 773 9457
matebello.motloung@sasol.com
About Sasol:
Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. We harness our
knowledge and experience to integrate sophisticated technologies and process
into our world-scale operating facilities. We safely and sustainably source,
produce and market a range of high-value product streams in 30 countries,
creating superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.
About Sasol's Information Privacy Policy:
We wish to inform you about the processing of your Personal Information by Sasol
South Africa Limited and your rights under applicable data protection law, as
interpreted and included in Sasol Information Privacy Policy.
Within our company, only Sasol Group Media Relations will receive your Personal
Information to fulfil the purpose of maintaining the relationship with the
receiver in his/her capacity as a member of the media. You have the right to
request for the correction or deletion of your Personal Information stored by us
at address: Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton in Johannesburg. You also
have a right to restrict the processing of your Information. To exercise your
privacy rights or find out more about Information Privacy Policy, kindly contact
our Privacy Office on: privacy@sasol.com
