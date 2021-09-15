checkAd

DGAP-News Commerzbank strengthens Board of Managing Directors - newly formed Board Team set to take Commerzbank into a successful future

DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Commerzbank strengthens Board of Managing Directors - newly formed Board Team set to take Commerzbank into a successful future

15.09.2021 / 16:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Supervisory Board appoints Thomas Schaufler as Board Member for Private and Small-Business Customers

- Dr Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz is appointed new Chief Operating Officer

- Jörg Hessenmüller will leave the Bank by the end of the year


At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank made personnel decisions in order to establish the Board Team for the far-reaching transformation that has been set in train in the context of Strategy 2024.

Thomas Schaufler, currently Board Member for Retail Banking at Erste Group Bank AG in Austria, will take responsibility for Private and Small-Business Customers at Commerzbank on 1 January 2022. Currently, Sabine Schmittroth is responsible for this segment. The appointment of Thomas Schaufler to the Board of Managing Directors is still subject to the usual approval by the regulatory authority.

As already announced in June, Sabine Schmittroth will return to focusing fully on her role as Labour Relations Director. As part of the transformation and the associated implementation in human resources, this function is particularly important.

The Supervisory Board has also appointed Dr Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz as the new COO on the Board of Managing Directors. The appointment of Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz is still subject to the usual approval by the regulatory authority. Once this approval has been granted, he will succeed Jörg Hessenmüller, whose appointment as Member of the Board of Managing Directors at Commerzbank will end at the latest on 31 December 2021. Jörg Hessenmüller offered his resignation with the aim of giving the Bank the opportunity for a new beginning.

- Supervisory Board appoints Thomas Schaufler as Board Member for Private and Small-Business Customers
- Dr Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz is appointed new Chief Operating Officer
- Jörg Hessenmüller will leave the Bank by the end of the year

