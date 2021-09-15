checkAd

PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, an award-winning multi-currency trading platform offering forex, cryptocurrency, stock indices, commodities, and more under one roof, has announced the listing of seven of the largest assets in the crypto market today.

PrimeXBT Adds ADA, DOGE, DOT, LINK, SOL, UNI, And XRP

In response to regular customer feedback and general market demand, PrimeXBT has announced the listing of seven trending crypto assets, highlighting the advanced trading platform's client-focused approach.

The list of assets includes Cardano, Polkadot, Solana, XRP, Chainlink, Dogecoin, and Uniswap. All assets are available via a USD trading pair, with select assets also available trading against BTC.

The list of popular digital assets also joins the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, as well as traditional markets consisting of stock indices, forex currencies, commodities, metals, and much more. A full list of trading conditions and fees can be found on the PrimeXBT website.

"PrimeXBT believes that introducing additional assets allows margin traders and Covesting strategy managers to better diversify their portfolios and achieve higher returns", shared a PrimeXBT spokesman.

The new assets being listed adds even more advantages for PrimeXBT traders to go along with sophisticated trading features, such as the ability to access both traditional and crypto markets from a single account, personalized service with dedicated account managers, the highest level of asset protection, advanced order types, built-in charting tools and the Covesting copy trading module. Constantly adding new features and updates — such as news assets, currency options and an updated user interface — makes the PrimeXBT ecosystem a complete and powerful trading experience under one roof.

The next major development in the PrimeXBT roadmap is the release of the Covesting Yield Accounts, scheduled for release within several weeks. More information will be revealed through the company's official blog.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a multi-award-winning fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities synthetic contract trading infrastructure. The platform provides access to a wide range of trading tools while maintaining security, liquidity and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. PrimeXBT also offers the Covesting copy-trading module, which allows users to browse through hundreds of trading strategies provided by other traders, and automatically copy their trading activity.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com.

Follow PrimeXBT on Facebook and Twitter.




