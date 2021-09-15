checkAd

U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 16:48  |  22   |   |   

USBCDE, LLC – U.S. Bank’s community development entity (CDE) – received $65 million in tax credit allocations from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The allocation is part of the federal government’s $5 billion New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) program and is intended to help address persistent gaps in economic outcomes in lower-income communities.

USBCDE was one of 100 CDEs to receive a share of the NMTC allocation authority package announced by the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund). This is USBCDE’s 11th allocation under the NMTC program, and the fourth year in a row it has received the highest funding level granted. Since its inception, USBCDE has invested more than $820 million in communities across the country, resulting in the creation of more than 47,000 jobs and 466 affordable housing units and increased the capacity of people served at community facilities like schools and health care centers by more than 1.1 million annually.

The NMTC program is an economic development tool that infuses up-front capital in areas that need it most. CDEs allocate tax credits to projects, attracting private investment capital that helps grow businesses and create jobs in economically distressed communities. According to the Department of the Treasury, NMTC program awards generate more than $8 of private investment for every $1 invested by the federal government.

“U.S. Bank is the most active NMTC investor in the country, investing more than $6 billion nationwide in a wide variety of economic development projects across the country,” said Zack Boyers, president and CEO of U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation, the tax credit and community investment subsidiary of U.S. Bank. “Our USBCDE has gone a step further, making a strategic commitment to use our own allocation on projects that support racial equity. We believe by driving investment to communities of color, where racial barriers have perpetuated inequitable outcomes, we can help reduce the racial wealth gap.”

U.S. Bank’s focus on equity extends beyond just the projects it supports through its NMTC allocation.

Fee income collected through these projects is also reinvested, with USBCDE distributing it as grants to organizations with a racial equity focus. Since 2013 it has given $5.4 million to communities, including $1.1 million in grants to Black-led CDFIs and the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs in 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 and civil unrest.

Seite 1 von 2
US Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations USBCDE, LLC – U.S. Bank’s community development entity (CDE) – received $65 million in tax credit allocations from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The allocation is part of the federal government’s $5 billion New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) program …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Appoints Adam H. Brown and John P. McCarthy as ...
Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:53 UhrU.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Canadian Chamber of Commerce Chooses Elavon as Referral Partner for Members Seeking Payment Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21U.S. Bank Partners With Mastercard to Launch the U.S. Bank Voyager Mastercard for the Fleet Industry
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten