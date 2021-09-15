De Tomaso Welcomes Carmen Jorda

When we began our revival, we promised to tell the untold story of De Tomaso. Today, we are honoured to share the story of where our legacy began. Our story is a love story. It's the story of a great romance between Alejandro de Tomaso and his soulmate and business partner, Isabelle.

In order to pay proper homage, we have not only named our new P72 homologation prototipo after her, but have also created a short film titled, Meet 'Isabelle'.

Throughout her life, Isabelle defied expectations from friends, family and foes; forging her own path and pursuing her passion of racing. She raced with the men, both in America and ultimately in Europe, where she met, married and raced with Alejandro.

Our P72 not only takes the spirit of Italy, Argentina, and America, but honours her spirit as well and recognizes her role in our history.

Meet 'Isabelle'

Carmen Jorda Officially Joins De Tomaso

We are pleased to announce that Carmen Jorda has officially joined the De Tomaso family as a factory Development and Scuderia De Tomaso Racing Driver.