De Tomaso Welcomes Carmen Jorda
- De Tomaso officially announces that Carmen Jorda has joined the De Tomaso family as a factory Development and Scuderia De Tomaso Racing Driver
- Carmen Jorda, racer and fashion icon, along with her De Tomaso team will bring back the romance to automotive
- A lifelong automotive enthusiast, Carmen has raced in Formula 3, the American Indy Lights Championship, GP3 Series and is also one of a select few women to have held an official driver role with a Formula 1 team
- De Tomaso story is a love story. It's the story of a great romance between Alejandro and his soulmate and business partner, Isabelle
- The P72 not only takes the spirit of Italy, Argentina, and America, but honours Isabelle's spirit as well and recognizes her role in our history. That's why we named this homologation prototipo after her - 'Isabelle'
- The spirit of Isabelle now lives on through Carmen Jorda, as both share a similar spirit and story
Our dear friends,
When we began our revival, we promised to tell the untold story of De Tomaso. Today, we are honoured to share the story of where our legacy began. Our story is a love story. It's the story of a great romance between Alejandro de Tomaso and his soulmate and business partner, Isabelle.
In order to pay proper homage, we have not only named our new P72 homologation prototipo after her, but have also created a short film titled, Meet 'Isabelle'.
Throughout her life, Isabelle defied expectations from friends, family and foes; forging her own path and pursuing her passion of racing. She raced with the men, both in America and ultimately in Europe, where she met, married and raced with Alejandro.
Our P72 not only takes the spirit of Italy, Argentina, and America, but honours her spirit as well and recognizes her role in our history.
Meet 'Isabelle'
Carmen Jorda Officially Joins De Tomaso
We are pleased to announce that Carmen Jorda has officially joined the De Tomaso family as a factory Development and Scuderia De Tomaso Racing Driver.
