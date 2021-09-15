checkAd

U.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14. At 7 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone.

Via internet:

To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us”, “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.”

Via telephone:

To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 7689764.

Replay info:

For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be available at approximately 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 14 and will be accessible until Thursday, October 21 at 10:59 p.m. CT. To access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial 855.859.2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404.537.3406 to access the recording. The conference ID is 7689764.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $559 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

Wertpapier


