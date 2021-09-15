THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

15 September 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of its Class A Shareholders held at 1.45 p.m. on 15 September 2021, each of the Resolutions tabled were duly passed without amendment.

The details of each resolution are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 1

THAT the Audited Financial Statements, the Directors’ report, and the auditors’ report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 be received and considered.





For (including discretionary) 19,221,717 votes Against 0 votes Withheld 1,105 votes

Resolution 2

THAT the Directors’ remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 as provided in the Directors’ report be approved.





For (including discretionary) 19,219,540 votes Against 2,177 votes Withheld 1,105 votes

Resolution 3

THAT William Maltby as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.

For (including discretionary) 19,220,965 votes Against 752 votes Withheld 1,105 votes

Resolution 4

THAT John Falla as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.

For (including discretionary) 18,451,187 votes Against 27,206 votes Withheld 744,429 votes

Resolution 5

THAT Trudi Clark as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.

For (including discretionary) 19,143,525 votes Against 78,192 votes Withheld 1,105 votes

Resolution 6