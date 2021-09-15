NB Private Equity Results of AGM
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS
NB Private Equity Partners Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
15 September 2021
NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of its Class A Shareholders held at 1.45 p.m. on 15 September 2021, each of the Resolutions tabled were duly passed without amendment.
The details of each resolution are as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Resolution 1
THAT the Audited Financial Statements, the Directors’ report, and the auditors’ report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 be received and considered.
|For (including discretionary)
|19,221,717 votes
|Against
|0 votes
|Withheld
|1,105 votes
Resolution 2
THAT the Directors’ remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 as provided in the Directors’ report be approved.
|For (including discretionary)
|19,219,540 votes
|Against
|2,177 votes
|Withheld
|1,105 votes
Resolution 3
THAT William Maltby as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.
|For (including discretionary)
|19,220,965 votes
|Against
|752 votes
|Withheld
|1,105 votes
Resolution 4
THAT John Falla as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.
|For (including discretionary)
|18,451,187 votes
|Against
|27,206 votes
|Withheld
|744,429 votes
Resolution 5
THAT Trudi Clark as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.
|For (including discretionary)
|19,143,525 votes
|Against
|78,192 votes
|Withheld
|1,105 votes
Resolution 6
0 Kommentare