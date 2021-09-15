checkAd

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

15 September 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of its Class A Shareholders held at 1.45 p.m. on 15 September 2021, each of the Resolutions tabled were duly passed without amendment.

The details of each resolution are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 1

THAT the Audited Financial Statements, the Directors’ report, and the auditors’ report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 be received and considered.

For (including discretionary) 19,221,717 votes
Against         0 votes
Withheld 1,105 votes

Resolution 2

THAT the Directors’ remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 as provided in the Directors’ report be approved.

For (including discretionary) 19,219,540 votes
Against         2,177 votes
Withheld 1,105 votes

Resolution 3

THAT William Maltby as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.

For (including discretionary) 19,220,965 votes
Against         752 votes
Withheld 1,105 votes

Resolution 4

THAT John Falla as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.

For (including discretionary) 18,451,187 votes
Against         27,206 votes
Withheld 744,429 votes

Resolution 5

THAT Trudi Clark as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.

For (including discretionary) 19,143,525 votes
Against         78,192 votes
Withheld 1,105 votes

Resolution 6

