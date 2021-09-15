checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Yet another increase in FY 2021 guidance

Based on continued strong demand way into Q3/21 and in light of continued strong demand for the rest of the year, Brenntag yet again increased its FY guidance for operating EBITDA.

 

Brenntag SE (Update)

 

Chemicals

MCap EUR 13.3bn


HOLD

PT EUR 93.00 (+8% potential)

 

Brenntag did it again. The company increased its FY guidance as it expects to be a major beneficiary from current inflationary environment

 

What’s it all about?

Based on continued strong demand way into Q3/21 and in light of continued strong demand for the rest of the year, Brenntag yet again increased its FY guidance for operating EBITDA. In total, management upped its guidance by 5-9% and now expects operating EBITDA to be in the range of EUR 1.26-1.32bn (eAR EUR 1.24bn). We view the upgrade in guidance as a further positive signal and evidence of the resilience of Brenntag’s business model and its superior competitive quality. Also, Brenntag is likely to be a major beneficiary in light of an inflationary environment and currently rising raw material prices. Still, we remain cautious on these elevated trading multiples (P/E 22E of 21.5x) which is why we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with slightly upgraded PT of EUR 93.00 (old EUR 90.00).

Wertpapier


