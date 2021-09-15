checkAd

HAWKEYE Announces Share Purchase Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(Frankfurt:HGT; WKN:A12A61 ISIN:CA42016R3027): announces that it has applied for an extension on the expiry date for 5,840,000 share purchase warrants to September 16, 2024. The common share purchase warrants were issued on September 16, 2019 in connection with a private placement financing.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the warrant expiry date will be extended to September 16, 2024. All the other warrant terms remain unchanged.

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.
Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (604) 908-8511
Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com
Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

