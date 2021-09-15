AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong midterm targets

checkAd
Yesterday, CompuGroup gave a first-time insight into its medium-term targets. By 2023E the company expects EBITDA margins to increase to approx. 25% and even 27% by 2025E. This corresponds with c. 22% in 2021E (eAR).

 

For the first time, CompuGroup provided a mid-term outlook which shows that the company sits at a sweet spot of digital transformation of the European health care sector

 

What’s it all about?

Yesterday, CompuGroup gave a first-time insight into its medium-term targets. By 2023E the company expects EBITDA margins to increase to approx. 25% and even 27% by 2025E. This corresponds with c. 22% in 2021E (eAR). According to the company, the digital transformation in the healthcare sector is finally happening, also triggered by the pandemic which ultimately will boost investments in the healthcare space across Europe. Consequently for the years to come, average growth rates should be in a comfortable 5% (and beyond) range. In addition, CompuGroup confirmed its FY 2021 guidance with EUR 1.00 - 1.04bn in sales and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 210 - 230m. We believe that CompuGroup with its software solutions for the healthcare industry sits at a sweet spot in a lucrative market. Nonetheless, upside potential looks limited which is why we reiterate to HOLD with new PT of EUR 85.00 (old EUR 74.00).

