LPKF receives another order from the solar industry

LPKF receives another order from the solar industry

Garbsen, 15 September 2021 - After the technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG received a major order from a leading global solar module manufacturer in July, LPKF now reports another order with a volume of almost EUR 10 million. The new order is expected to generate revenue in 2022/2023.

LPKF has been a leading supplier of highly specialized laser systems for structuring thin-film solar modules for 14 years. Thin-film modules are characterized by high economic efficiency and are mainly used in the professional sector.

Christian Witt, CFO of LPKF, says: "With these two major orders we have strengthened our strong position in the solar market. Our laser systems enable our customers to produce more efficient solar modules at lower cost. LPKF will be excellently positioned in this fast-growing sector in the future."

With the new order, the order backlog in the Solar segment exceeds EUR 40 million. Possible risks to on-time delivery, e.g. due to logistics bottlenecks, are monitored on an ongoing basis.

LPKF is the market leader for the structuring of thin-film solar modules and contributes to climate protection with its innovative processes. Laser technology from LPKF makes the production of solar power more competitive - even without government subsidies.

About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar panels, and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and is active worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG are listed on the SDAX and the TecDAX of the Deutsch Börse stock exchange (ISIN 0006450000).



Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations
Wertpapier


