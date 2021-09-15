checkAd

DIRECTV STREAM Services Available to All Alaskans Through Alaska Communications

Streaming services through DIRECTV STREAM, formerly known as AT&T TV, are available to all Alaskans through Alaska Communications.

As an authorized reseller of DIRECTV STREAM, Alaskans in and out of Alaska Communications’ service footprint can watch local, national and premium channels anytime, anywhere on their phone, tablet or television.

“Our TV habits have changed drastically over the past five years,” said Beth Barnes, vice president, mass markets and marketing at Alaska Communications. “Consumers want packages that meet their needs and budget, that they can stream anytime, anywhere across all devices. We’re bringing Alaskans flexible options for their entertainment choices.”

DIRECTV STREAM’s packages start at 65+ channels for the basic package with the premium package offering more than 140+ channels. All packages come with local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates (where available) and some packages include premium channels like HBO Max, SHOWTIME and more.

Alaskans within Alaska Communications’ footprint can bundle DIRECTV STREAM with the company’s Unlimited Internet packages, saving up to $20 a month on internet. Internet and streaming bundles start at $69.99 per month. Bundle discounts start at $10 per month and go up to $20 per month, depending on the plan. Customers outside the company’s internet service areas can purchase DIRECTV STREAM as a standalone service.

“Our reliable network is built to keep Alaskans connected,” said Barnes. “By adding streaming services, we’re responding to the needs and wants of our customers and giving Alaskans more choices to enjoy the benefits of streaming with a local partner they can rely on.”

Learn more about DIRECTV STREAM through Alaska Communications at AlaskaCommunications.com/stream.

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

