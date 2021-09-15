Box Announces Emerging Partners Program

Businesses are continuing to invest in best-of-breed technology, with the average number of applications used by enterprises increasing to over 175. Serving as the single source of truth to secure and centralize content across the modern IT stack, Box is an open platform that connects to over 1,500 applications to power critical business processes across the enterprise. To extend this philosophy to the next generation of innovators, Box has launched the Emerging Partners Program to highlight key software players that are transforming work and showcase their innovative services, impactful products, and disruptive solutions to its customers.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the Box Emerging Partners Program, an initiative to support high-growth, enterprise software companies. To kick off the program, the participating organizations will be launching five new Box integrations to transform productivity and create seamless solutions to power work from anywhere.

Participants in the Emerging Partner Program will have the opportunity to take advantage of a variety of benefits including support of the development, launch, and adoption of their partner integrations, direct access to Box technical and sales teams, assigned business development managers, and more.

Today, Box is excited to announce the inaugural class and the new integrations with each partner:

Airtable

Airtable, an app platform that helps organizations build customized workflows, is developing an integration that enables Airtable users to incorporate a Box folder file information directly into their Airtable base. The app is particularly useful for teams that operationalize workflows in Airtable and require the collaboration of assets stored and updated in Box.

For example, with the Box-Airtable integration, a marketing team could manage their creative assets in a Box folder. The core file information of those creative assets could then be synced into Airtable, augmenting the marketing content-creation process managed within Airtable workflows. This integration is in beta and is expected to be generally available later this month.

“Airtable empowers teams to build workflows that modernize their business processes,” said Peter Deng, Chief Product Officer at Airtable. “With Box's integration with Airtable, people can now easily sync their stored file information into Airtable to enable real-time access to Box content, helping them work with greater agility and breaking down silos between data, teams, and enterprise tools."