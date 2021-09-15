checkAd

LPKF Laser Gets Order from Solar Customer for EUR 10 Million

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser receives order from the solar industry with volume of almost EUR 10 million.The new order is expected to generate revenue in 2022/2023With the new order, the order backlog in the Solar segment exceeds EUR 40 million

  • (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser receives order from the solar industry with volume of almost EUR 10 million.
  • The new order is expected to generate revenue in 2022/2023
  • With the new order, the order backlog in the Solar segment exceeds EUR 40 million
