DGAP-News DIC Asset AG: Pre Stabilisation Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2021, 17:10  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: HSBC Continental Europe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DIC Asset AG: Pre Stabilisation Notice

15.09.2021 / 17:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

15th September 2021

 

DIC Asset AG

Pre Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: 'synd manager'; telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities

The securities:
Issuer: DIC Asset AG
Guarantor (if any): na
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 300,000,000 expected
Description: Fixed due 22nd September 2026
Offer price: TBC
Other offer terms:  
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s): HSBC Continental Europe
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 15th September 2021
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 22nd October 2021
Existence, maximum size & conditions of use of over-allotment facility[1]: 5% of the aggregate nominal amount
Stabilisation Venue(s) Over the counter (OTC)
 

 

