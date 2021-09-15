checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc BRAIN Biotech AG resolves on a 10% cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of statutory subscription rights.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
BRAIN Biotech AG resolves on a 10% cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of statutory subscription rights.

BRAIN Biotech AG resolves on a 10% cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of statutory subscription rights.

Zwingenberg, Germany, 15 September, 2021. The Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN", or the "Company") has resolved to increase the Company's share capital against cash contribution by issuing of up to 10% of new registered shares with no par value (up to approximately 1.99 million new shares) with targeted proceeds of approximately 19 million Euro. Each such share has a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the Company's share capital (collectively, the "New Shares"). The share capital is to be increased through partial utilization of the existing authorized capital pursuant to to Section 5 (2) of the Company's articles of association (the "Capital Increase"). The statutory subscription rights of the Company's shareholders were excluded pursuant to Sections 203 (1), 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The New Shares will carry dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020/2021 beginning on October 1, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase (i) to finance capital expenditure with the aim to increase the efficiency of the Company's production process in the enzymes area; (ii) to accelerate R&D for the product development and projects in the incubator pipeline; (iii) for opportunistic bolt-on acquisitions; (iv) for the buy-out of certain minority shareholders in the Company's subsidiaries; and (v) for general corporate purposes, whereas a final decision on the allocation has not yet been made.

