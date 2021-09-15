checkAd

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2021

Rueil Malmaison, 15 September 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2021

I-      Change in VINCI Autoroutes intercity networks traffic

  August YTD at the end of August (8 months)
  % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 		% change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019
VINCI Autoroutes +6.3% +2.1% +19.7% −7.7%
Light vehicles +6.2% +1.7% +20.9% −9.1%
Heavy vehicles +7.0% +7.6% +13.2% +1.8%

Traffic on VINCI Autoroutes inter-urban networks, both for light vehicles and heavy vehicles, confirmed the upward momentum. In August 2021, all vehicle categories, it rose 2.1% compared to August 2019.

II-      Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1

  August YTD at the end of August

(8 months) 		 
  % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 		% change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019
VINCI Airports +84.9% -56.6% -23.6% -74.6%  
Portugal (ANA) +76.5% -40.5% -10.6% -70.7%  
United-Kingdom +22.4% -75.5% -68.8% -91.3%  
Japan (Kansai Airports) +24.2% -77.3% -44.5% -82.2%  
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) N/S -56.7% -26.1% -70.7%  
France +65.8% -36.5% -11.1% -68.7%  
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -55.2% -98.6% -91.7% -97.9%  
United States of America +191% -25.2% +38.3% -41.4%  
Brazil +200% -26.7% +33.1% -36.5%  
Serbia +250% -23.7% +57.8% -50.4%  
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +247% -1.6% +73.6% -24.4%  
Sweden +153% -56.0% -13.8% -76.4%  
Costa Rica N/S -1.2% +22.5% -43.0%  

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

N/S: The comparison with August 2020, during which passenger traffic was extremely low because of the pandemic, is immaterial.

In August 2021, passenger traffic in the VINCI Airports network was down 56.6% compared to August 2019, confirming the recovery observed in July.

In continental Europe – primarily Portugal and France, traffic benefitted from the health pass and positive trends in intra-European tourist markets. In the United Kingdom, conversely, restrictions on foreign travel have prevented any recovery in traffic.

Some American airports –Dominican Republic and Costa Rica– have returned to traffic levels close to those before the health crisis. In Asia, traffic remained very weak in Japan – due to the country closing its borders – and virtually zero in Cambodia, due to travel restrictions imposed by other countries in the region, including China.

III-      Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

  August YTD at the end of August

(8 months)
  % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 		% change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019
VINCI Airports +38.1% -41.0% -7.4% -58.0%
Portugal (ANA) +41.6% -26.7% +6.3% -55.0%
United-Kingdom +10.7% -65.6% -57.2% -85.7%
Japan (Kansai Airports) -4.9% -46.3% -19.9% -54.5%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) N/S -46.1% -6.1% -59.4%
France +37.1% -31.6% -3.5% -58.8%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +20.2% -89.5% -72.7% -90.8%
United States of America +35.7% -33.8% +7.6% -40.0%
Brazil +89.6% -14.6% +37.2% -18.5%
Serbia +92.8% -16.1% +38.2% -35.1%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +96.1% -7.6% +58.2% -16.2%
Sweden +68.8% -48.4% -9.6% -67.7%
Costa Rica N/S +5.5% +94.2% -15.1%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

N/S: The comparison with August 2020, during which the number of commercial movements was extremely low because of the pandemic, is immaterial.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.  

Attachment





VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2021 Rueil Malmaison, 15 September 2021 VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2021 I-      Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic   August YTD at the end of August (8 months)   % change 2021/2020 % …

