checkAd

Revolutionary Metaverse play-to-earn project driven by blockchain technology

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 17:46  |  28   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanilla Network is a part of the existing team behind Sin City, and has partnered with Vulcan Forged to help develop the game, using state of the art virtual reality technology. In addition to this, the platform will be built on Matic Network, a Vanilla Network partner, allowing high speed & low cost transactions. Existing assets from Vanilla Network, such as the head-to-head social betting game will be ported over to Sin City.

This arena is highly touted to be the next big 'thing' in the cryptoverse. Leveraging Vanilla Networks 2,000 + strong community and influencers who are avid gamblers and gamers, it's the perfect recipe for success.

More information is available at https://www.sin-city.io

What is the Sin City Metaverse

Powered by Blockchain technology, the Metaverse will allow users to create, experience and monetize virtual reality content and applications within self-contained economies that not only mimic real-world interactions, but also have real-world applications.

The name says it all, the Sin City Metaverse will be an underworld 3D open-world game with a storyline similar to GTA or the Mafia console games where users and / or different projects can build their own empires and also introduce their own games.

Cities with a key undertone of vice like activities will be the heartbeat of this play to earn game. Metaverse explorers will be able to build and commit various crimes to become the ultimate KingPin. The virtual world will also inhibit a social environment for friends to congregate and play and compete in their favourite games.

Sin City works around the native token, $SIN. This is the in-game currency used on the play-to-earn model based on various underworld activities. This is played within the vast metaverse of 15,000 plots of land consisting of some of the most exuberant cities in the world, ranging from the bright lights of Las Vegas to the carnival city, Rio de Janeiro. If you're lucky enough to rent or purchase a lucrative plot of land, with each city possessing their own underlying properties, you can build your empire to create further revenue generating assets. All of this is available on the Sin City Marketplace, where various non-fungible assets can be bought and sold, including exclusive avatars.

Sin City originally begins as an undeveloped digital real estate with 15,000 parcels of land. As Sin City development kicks-off following the blueprint of the virtual city, the built Urban environment begins to spring up. Anyone can purchase and own one or more parcel(s) of land in the city and develop them using SDK kits provided in the development arena.

Gaming Ecosystem

The Sin City native game is a 3D action thriller game, which albeit fictional, is set and modeled after some of the most controversial crime cities across the world. The play-to-earn game will be laced with violence and gore bidding to become the ultimate Kingpin whilst building your empire. This will be built with realistic imagery along with voice & text chat features with intent to pull players into an augmented reality space. The game will be developed by the legendary Vulcan Verse development team with support from other game development partners. Ultimate aim of gamers will be to conquer & control Sin City and be designated as the ultimate Kingpin, until the next conquerors emerge.

Omni-Metaverse Protocol & Grants

For the first time since metaverse projects first ventured into the blockchain, Sin City will be the first metaverse with a unique protocol that empowers other projects to build vetted and highly appealing gaming projects right on top of it. Vanilla Network has already taken a bold step to launch its suites of casino games in Las Vegas and development has begun ahead of the launch of Sin City.

Interestingly, other industry peers will be given the opportunity to join Vanilla Network in Las Las Vegas as long as their project meets the predetermined standard which may include fulfilling technical and legal compliance requirements. Sin City is also launching a grant program that will support eligible gaming projects who intend to build their applications right inside Sin City. This is an ambitious move which we hope will accelerate the growth and faster adoption of the Omni-metaverse.

Investors and gamers can access the Sin City metaverse community below:

https://sin-city.io/

Telegram: t.me/Sincitytoken

Twitter: Twitter.com/Sincitytoken




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revolutionary Metaverse play-to-earn project driven by blockchain technology LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vanilla Network is a part of the existing team behind Sin City, and has partnered with Vulcan Forged to help develop the game, using state of the art virtual reality technology. In addition to this, the platform …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled ...
EQ-Group LLC-DWC Announces Strategic Partnership with Infinios and Equity Participation with ...
Fintica AI completes financial market manipulation detection pilot for Israel Securities Authority
Rappta Therapeutics Appoints Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer
Casio to Release First G-SHOCK MUDMASTER Built with Forged Carbon
ESR Expands HaloLock System with New MagSafe-Compatible iPhone 13 Cases
THAIGROOVE is back better and bolder
Alfasigma inaugurates the new Research & Development center in Pomezia named after its founder ...
Global Home Healthcare Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to Surge around USD 839.0 ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...