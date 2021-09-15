BRAIN Biotech AG resolves on a cash capital increase from authorised capital



The Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG today has resolved to increase the company's share capital against cash contribution.

The company's share capital shall be increased against cash contribution by issuing new registered shares with no par value. Each such share has a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the Company's share capital (the "New Shares"). The company targets proceeds of approximately EUR 19.0 million. The share capital is to be increased through partial utilization of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 5(2) of the Company's Articles of Association (the "Capital Increase"). The statutory subscription rights of the Company's shareholders were excluded pursuant to Sections 203 (1), 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The New Shares will carry full dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020/2021 beginning on October 1, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to further improve the efficiency in its enzymes production, to accelerate R&D for product development from the incubator - especially for the BRAIN Engineered Cas (BEC) technology, to buy-out certain minority shareholders in group subsidiaries and to execute bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen the strategic position of the company.

The New Shares will be offered for purchase in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. Joint-Coordinators and Joint-Bookrunners are Baader Bank AG and M.M. Warburg & CO KGaA.

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group's business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company's own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution.