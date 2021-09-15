In the second quarter of current fiscal year 2021/22 (1 June to 31 August 2021), Südzucker AG according to preliminary increased consolidated group revenues about 10 percent to about EUR 1.84 (previous year: 1.68) billion. The consolidated group operating result rose by about 25 percent to about EUR 85 (previous year: 68) million. The significant improvement in group operating result is mainly driven by segment sugar with a positive earnings contribution of about EUR 7 (previous year: -42) million.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results Südzucker second quarter earnings significantly above previous year - full-year forecast 2021/22 confirmed 15-Sep-2021 / 17:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the first half-year of current fiscal year 2021/22 (1 March to 31 August 2021), consolidated group revenues reached about EUR 3.60 (previous year: 3.35) billion. Due to the good development in the second quarter, first half-year cumulated consolidated group operating result came in slightly above previous year's level reaching about EUR 134 (previous year: 129) million.

Pandemic driven heterogeneous business development since first quarter 2020/21 led to numerous distortions within the quarters and within the whole business year 2020/21. They can lead partially to adverse effects within the quarters of current business year 2021/22. This was also the case in the second quarter. Against this background and the unchanged expectation of a further progress fighting the pandemic, Südzucker confirms its first group forecast dated 20 May 2021 stating a significant earnings improvement. Unchanged we expect for fiscal year 2021/22 consolidated group revenues between EUR 7.0 and 7.2 (previous year: 6.7) billion. Consolidated group operating result is expected to improve significantly and still to come in between EUR 300 and 400 (previous year: 236) million.