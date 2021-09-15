AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close

“Today’s milestone demonstrates the financial community’s confidence in Vineyard Wind 1 and AVANGRID’s sustainability strategy, and more broadly, the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Dennis V. Arriola, CEO of AVANGRID. “We are proud to pioneer this new industry and demonstrate that offshore wind can be a sound investment, while creating jobs, combating climate change and powering the economies of our coastal communities.”

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, today announced that its joint venture offshore wind project, Vineyard Wind 1, has become the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the United States to reach financial close. The project has closed on an aggregate of approximately $2.3 billion of construction and term loan financing with nine global lending banks.

Financial close enables the 800 megawatt (MW) project to commence construction this fall in order to begin delivering clean electricity to Massachusetts in 2023.

In May, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a favorable Record of Decision (ROD), the major federal permit required for construction. Since receiving the ROD, the project has successfully received all necessary permits and entered into a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) with the Massachusetts Building Trades for construction. The PLA will support fair, family-supporting wages and workplace protections for the workers building Vineyard Wind 1.

Located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Wind 1 is expected to provide enough electricity to power more than 400,000 homes in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, create 3,600 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) job years, reduce electricity rates by approximately $1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation and reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million metric tons per year.

Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, is a leading developer of onshore wind and solar and is pioneering the development of offshore wind in the U.S. In addition to Vineyard Wind 1, Avangrid Renewables is a partner on Park City Wind, an 804 MW project that will serve the state of Connecticut, as well as on additional lease areas off the coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island to deliver up to 3,500 MW. In the mid-Atlantic, Avangrid Renewables is also developing Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind that has the potential to deliver 2,500 MW of clean energy into Virginia and North Carolina.