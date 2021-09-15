Additional Listing

checkAd

Admiral Group Plc

Block Listing Application

15 September 2021

An application has been made by Admiral Group Plc (the "Company") to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for a block listing totalling 7,500,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company to be admitted to the FCA’s Official List and to trading on the LSE. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Admission of the shares is expected to take place on or around 21 September 2021.

The application is being made in respect of shares that will be reserved under a block listing and will be issued by the Company as allotments to the trustees of the Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (EBT).

Mark Waters

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

 

 

 





