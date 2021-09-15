checkAd

NHS Artificial Intelligence provider reports 160% growth, promising to transform healthcare with better data

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 17:59  |  24   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RwHealth, the leading provider of Artificial Intelligence to the healthcare industry, has reported 160% year-on-year growth as its data-led solutions are increasingly embraced by NHS trusts, private healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies.

Orlando Agrippa, CEO and Founder of RwHealth

RwHealth's Data Science Platform combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to give healthcare providers in-depth data to make better decisions and improve patient outcomes. By using RwHealth's analytical capabilities to make predictions, model treatment options, improve safety and increase efficiency, clinicians can deliver better, more widespread care.

One important capability driving the company's significant growth is its ability to anticipate hospital patient flows. Being able to model patient numbers has been vital during Covid, and the RwHealth platform has helped UK hospitals to anticipate demand, combat bed shortages and tackle worsening waiting list issues.

RwHealth's success mirrors the wider growth of AI in healthcare, as stakeholders across the health ecosystem find new ways to increase efficiency, save money and deliver optimised clinical outcomes. In September 2020, NHSX, the organisation driving digital transformation in health and social care, announced a £250m investment into AI in UK healthcare.

Orlando Agrippa, CEO and Founder of RwHealth, said: "We've grown at an extraordinary rate, as healthcare providers realise how AI can improve patient outcomes, while helping to ease the wider pressures that the healthcare industry faces. It's important to tackle backlogs and bed capacity issues so that healthcare remains safe and steady as we attempt to recover post-Covid."

RwHealth client, Chief Medical Officer (interim) and Responsible Officer Andrew McLaren, adds: "RwHealth's platform enables us to solve bottlenecks before they become a problem. Faster treatment leads to better outcomes, so every moment the solution helps us save – no matter how small – has a tangible impact on patient care."

The protection of patient data is at the heart of the RwHealth proposition. While its primary customers are NHS Trusts and private healthcare organisations, the company does not hold any private patient information, nor any personally identifiable hospital data. With a dedicated Data Protection Officer, RwHealth uses suitable safeguards to protect all information from unauthorised access.

Today, RwHealth works with more than 70 UK and international providers, its AI technology having processed more than 10m UK patients and 5.5 million across the Middle East and Australia. Founded in 2017, RwHealth is headquartered in London's Canary Wharf.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626850/Orlando_Agrippa.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NHS Artificial Intelligence provider reports 160% growth, promising to transform healthcare with better data LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RwHealth, the leading provider of Artificial Intelligence to the healthcare industry, has reported 160% year-on-year growth as its data-led solutions are increasingly embraced by NHS trusts, private healthcare …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled ...
EQ-Group LLC-DWC Announces Strategic Partnership with Infinios and Equity Participation with ...
Fintica AI completes financial market manipulation detection pilot for Israel Securities Authority
Rappta Therapeutics Appoints Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer
Casio to Release First G-SHOCK MUDMASTER Built with Forged Carbon
ESR Expands HaloLock System with New MagSafe-Compatible iPhone 13 Cases
THAIGROOVE is back better and bolder
Alfasigma inaugurates the new Research & Development center in Pomezia named after its founder ...
Global Home Healthcare Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to Surge around USD 839.0 ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...