Andritz Targets 2022-2024 EBITA Margin 8-9%

(PLX AI) – Andritz raised its EBITA margin target to 8-9% from 8% previously at today's Capital Markets Day presentation.Revenue growth target unchanged at 5-8%, with 50% from organic growth and 50% from acquisitions in current business segmentsAims … (PLX AI) – Andritz raised its EBITA margin target to 8-9% from 8% previously at today's Capital Markets Day presentation.

Revenue growth target unchanged at 5-8%, with 50% from organic growth and 50% from acquisitions in current business segments

Aims for a net profit margin of more than 5% at an 8% EBITA margin, which it says is sustainably achievable




