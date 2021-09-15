checkAd

Andritz Targets 2022-2024 EBITA Margin 8-9%

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Andritz raised its EBITA margin target to 8-9% from 8% previously at today's Capital Markets Day presentation.Revenue growth target unchanged at 5-8%, with 50% from organic growth and 50% from acquisitions in current business segmentsAims …

  • (PLX AI) – Andritz raised its EBITA margin target to 8-9% from 8% previously at today's Capital Markets Day presentation.
  • Revenue growth target unchanged at 5-8%, with 50% from organic growth and 50% from acquisitions in current business segments
  • Aims for a net profit margin of more than 5% at an 8% EBITA margin, which it says is sustainably achievable
