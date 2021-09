Sudzucker Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates; Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Sudzucker second quarter revenues EUR 1.84 billion vs estimate EUR 1.66 billion. H1 revenue EUR 3.6 billionPerformance mainly driven by segment sugar Sudzucker confirms its group forecast of consolidated group revenues between EUR 7.0 and … (PLX AI) – Sudzucker second quarter revenues EUR 1.84 billion vs estimate EUR 1.66 billion.

H1 revenue EUR 3.6 billion

Performance mainly driven by segment sugar

Sudzucker confirms its group forecast of consolidated group revenues between EUR 7.0 and 7.2 billion

Consolidated group operating result is expected to improve significantly and still to come in between EUR 300 and 400 million