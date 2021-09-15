checkAd

WACKER Raises Once More its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021

Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Raises Once More its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021

Wacker Chemie AG / Forecast Change

WACKER Raises Once More its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021

Munich, September 15, 2021, 5.30 p.m. CEST - Following the sustained positive performance of its business, Wacker Chemie AG ("WACKER") is raising once more its full-year guidance for sales and EBITDA. The company now expects full-year 2021 sales of around €6 billion (2020: €4.69 billion). Previously, WACKER had assumed full-year sales of some €5.5 billion. Group EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be between €1.2 billion and €1.4 billion. Previously, WACKER had expected EBITDA to come in between €900 million and €1.1 billion. For Q3 2021, WACKER expects sales of some €1.6 billion and EBITDA of roughly €400 million.

The continued high polysilicon prices and the very strong demand in the chemical divisions, also during the summer months, are the reasons for the higher business expectations for the remainder of the year. At the same time, however, higher raw material prices and negative currency effects are expected to weigh on EBITDA and WACKER continues to anticipate an effect of more than €300 million. The current forecast takes this development into account.

Issuer and Contact

Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich, Germany
Investor Relations
Joerg Hoffmann
Tel. +49 89 6279 1633
Fax: +49 89 6279-1179
investor.relations@wacker.com
www.wacker.com

Additional Information

ISIN: DE000WCH8881
WKN: WCH888
Deutsche Boerse: WCH
Ticker, Bloomberg: CHM/WCH:GR
Ticker, Reuters: CHE/WCHG.DE
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), Official Market (Prime Standard)

