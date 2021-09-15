checkAd

SpineGuard Reports Six-Month 2021 Financial Results

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today financial results for the half year ending June 30, 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors on September 15, 2021.

Pierre JEROME, Chairman & CEO of SpineGuard, said: “Our collective determination, the sustained global commercial performance, and the great strides we made on the innovation front, allowed us to significantly recover financially. SpineGuard’s cash runway is secured through 2023 and we have successfully exited from Chapter 11 both in France as well as in the USA. We now have the necessary means to keep deploying our R&D pipeline and strengthening our commercial operations, all the more so as our net operating result continues to improve. The data from our developments in robotics announced last week are truly outstanding and the perspectives ahead of us for clinical and corporate value creation are very exciting.”

€ thousands – IFRS

 

H1 2021

 

H1 2020

Revenue

 

2,227

 

2,275

Gross margin

 

1,814

 

1,915

Gross margin (% of revenue)

 

81.5%

 

84,1%

Sales, distribution, marketing

 

-1,253

 

-1,309

Administrative costs

 

- 779

 

- 852

Research & Development

 

-474

 

-311

Recurring operating profit / (loss)

 

- 692

