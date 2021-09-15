Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces 6% increase in quarterly dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.36 per common share dividend for the third quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2021. This dividend represents a 6% increase from the previous quarter’s dividend of $0.34 per common share.



The dividend will be payable on October 12, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 27, 2021. This dividend represents the 127th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common shareholders.