Wacker Chemie Raises Revenue, EBITDA Outlook as Q3 Beats Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021, 18:04  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Wacker Chemie new outlook FY revenue EUR 6,000 million vs EUR 5,500 million previously.Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,200-1,400 million vs EUR 900-1,100 millionWacker Chemie says Q3 sales about EUR 1.6 billion (consensus EUR 1.43 billion) and …

  • (PLX AI) – Wacker Chemie new outlook FY revenue EUR 6,000 million vs EUR 5,500 million previously.
  • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,200-1,400 million vs EUR 900-1,100 million
  • Wacker Chemie says Q3 sales about EUR 1.6 billion (consensus EUR 1.43 billion) and EBITDA of roughly EUR 400 million (consensus EUR 338 million)
  • The continued high polysilicon prices and the very strong demand in the chemical divisions, also during the summer months, are the reasons for the higher business expectations for the remainder of the year
  • At the same time, however, higher raw material prices and negative currency effects are expected to weigh on EBITDA and WACKER continues to anticipate an effect of more than EUR 300 million


