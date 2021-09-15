checkAd

Charles Bodner Joins CSafe Global as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 18:17  |  11   |   |   

CSafe Global has hired Charles Bodner as CFO following Patrick Schafer's promotion to CEO in 2020.

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today that Charles ('Chuck') Bodner has joined the company's executive team as Chief Financial Officer. 

Charles Bodner, CSafe Global CFO

 

Filling such a critical role required an intensive search to find someone with the desired experience and background as well as the drive and ambition to help guide CSafe's aggressive growth strategy. "We intend to be the market leader in our chosen areas of focus," said CSafe CEO, Patrick Schafer. "We need a strong advisor to help us make informed decisions based on an understanding of our goals, the market and the life sciences industry potential. Chuck has the skill set and industry expertise to help continue reaching new milestones."

Bodner has nearly 30 years' experience in finance and accounting with more than 20 years in the pharmaceutical and life science industry. Prior to joining CSafe Global, he held senior level positions with Sanofi-Aventis, Schering-Plough, AstraZeneca, Becton Dickinson and Bioclinica.

Chuck will be responsible for finance, accounting, tax and treasury functions and will help guide overall company strategy and execution.

"After helping Bioclinica successfully complete its merger with ERT, I am very excited to be joining the CSafe team," Bodner said. "I am honored to be part of an organization that delivers life-enhancing products in innovative temperature management solutions to customers around the world. This is an excellent opportunity to help steer this organization through its next phase of growth to achieve outstanding results for both our customers and investors."

Media Contact:
Lori Conaway
Global Marketing Communications
+1 405.633.2344
lconaway@csafeglobal.com

About CSafe Global
CSafe Global provides end-to-end thermal shipping solutions to the pharmaceutical and life science industries worldwide. An industry innovator, CSafe provides AI-enabled lease forecasting to ensure active container availability and real-time shipment visibility for customers to monitor shipments and intervene to preserve a payload when needed. CSafe offers industry-leading maintenance and reuse programs for active and passive containers providing superior product performance and alignment with customer sustainability objectives. With a presence in 150 countries, 24/7 support and 100% container availability, CSafe is well-positioned to be the partner of choice in the cold chain. csafeglobal.com 

CSafe Global logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626747/ChuckBodner_CSafe_Global.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501954/CSafe_Global_logo_pms_200px_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charles Bodner Joins CSafe Global as Chief Financial Officer CSafe Global has hired Charles Bodner as CFO following Patrick Schafer's promotion to CEO in 2020. DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled solutions for the pharmaceutical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled ...
EQ-Group LLC-DWC Announces Strategic Partnership with Infinios and Equity Participation with ...
Fintica AI completes financial market manipulation detection pilot for Israel Securities Authority
Rappta Therapeutics Appoints Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer
Casio to Release First G-SHOCK MUDMASTER Built with Forged Carbon
ESR Expands HaloLock System with New MagSafe-Compatible iPhone 13 Cases
THAIGROOVE is back better and bolder
Alfasigma inaugurates the new Research & Development center in Pomezia named after its founder ...
On-board Charger Market Size Worth $13.96 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 17.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...