ePlay Announces Canadian Launch of Klocked Fitness App; Canadian Securities Exchange Announce Team Recruitment To Support Cancer Research

CSE Issuers and Investors and CFL players and fans are encouraged to run, walk, ride, donate, and raise donations for the 2021 Terry Fox Run

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) today announce the opening for signups to a special team of Canadian technology and eSports companies, athletes, CSE issuers, and investors working together to support The Terry Fox Foundation. The Entrepreneurs and Investors Team is led by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Canadian Football League Players' Association (CFLPA), and Canadian technology leader ePlay Digital (EPY).

All entrepreneurs, investors, CFL fans, and players are invited to join this year's team to support the Terry Fox Foundation.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange is thrilled to work with ePlay Digital to support The Terry Fox Foundation during this year's Terry Fox Run," says James Black, Canadian Securities Exchange. "So, let's see how many CSE issuers and investors we can get out after the close of market on Friday September 17."

Terry Fox lost his leg to osteogenic sarcoma cancer at age 18, underwent 16 months of treatment and found he could not ignore the suffering he witnessed in the cancer wards. Terry decided to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research in what he called the Marathon of Hope. On September 1st, 1980 after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres (3,339 miles), Terry was forced to stop running outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The only thing that could have stopped him did: cancer had appeared in his lungs. The CSE and ePlay Digital are building a team of entrepreneurs and CSE investors to help honor Terry by raising awareness and money for the Terry Fox Foundation.

"We could not imagine a better opportunity to launch Klocked in Canada and are thrilled to support such a great cause and a Canadian hero in Terry Fox," said CEO of ePlay Digital, Trevor Doerksen. "Klocked will allow us to host many different virtual events such as this and we look forward to announcing similar events."

For more information on joining the CSE and Klocked to support the Terry Fox Foundation, register online, tell your friends, and get active, after market close, starting 4:00 pm eastern Friday, September 17 and before midnight on Sunday, September 19.

"Technology and eSports companies and their employees can end up sitting at a desk too much and not getting enough activity," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "An increase in work productivity through exercise is well documented and with Klocked, we make exercise fun and engaging. ePlay is thrilled to work with CSE issuers and CSE investors to support the dreams of Terry Fox by getting active and raising donations for cancer research."

