Progress Accelerates App Development with 50+ New UI Components Across Its .NET and JavaScript UI Libraries, with Support for the Design/Development Lifecycle and the Latest in .NET
R3 2021 now delivers over 85 native components for Microsoft Blazor, Telerik and Kendo UI Kits for Figma, expansion of Telerik UI for MAUI and WinUI and support for the latest preview of .NET 6
BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced its R3 2021 release of Progress Telerik and Progress Kendo UI, the most powerful .NET and JavaScript UI libraries for app development. With this release, Progress delivers more than 50 new UI components, features and enhancements, a new tool to help designers and developers work better—Telerik and Kendo UI Kits for Figma—expansion of its UI libraries for Microsoft MAUI and Microsoft WinUI, as well as support for the latest preview of .NET 6 and over 85 native components for Microsoft Blazor.
“Our world runs on apps, and developers are being asked to build more apps much faster than before,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “R3 2021 provides new and powerful capabilities, ahead of the market to give developers the latest and most advanced tools they need to deliver more than expected.”
Telerik and Kendo UI Kits for Figma
Designers and developers often use different tools and building blocks in the app development process which can lead to a discrepancy between the initial interface design and its implementation. The newly introduced Telerik and Kendo UI Kits for Figma solve that challenge by offering design files that represent the most used web UI components in every possible state, their detailed anatomy, colors, metrics and icons. Using them, designers and developers can improve their collaboration and accelerate the app development process.
New in Telerik:
Telerik UI for Blazor – Now offering more than 85 UI components, Telerik UI for Blazor continues to be the largest native UI library for Microsoft’s
framework. New components introduced in this release include Gantt Chart, Breadcrumb, Carousel, Barcode, Stack Layout, Grid Layout, Stepper and Wizard. The Grid has been enhanced with keyboard
navigation with column virtualization, pass context to command buttons, alignment of cell values, No Data template and delete confirmation.
