Progress Accelerates App Development with 50+ New UI Components Across Its .NET and JavaScript UI Libraries, with Support for the Design/Development Lifecycle and the Latest in .NET

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced its R3 2021 release of Progress Telerik and Progress Kendo UI, the most powerful .NET and JavaScript UI libraries for app development. With this release, Progress delivers more than 50 new UI components, features and enhancements, a new tool to help designers and developers work better—Telerik and Kendo UI Kits for Figma—expansion of its UI libraries for Microsoft MAUI and Microsoft WinUI, as well as support for the latest preview of .NET 6 and over 85 native components for Microsoft Blazor.