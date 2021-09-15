DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company Granted SAE and EPA numbers used in manufacturing for Multiple Vehicles

Fairfield, California, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor Company, has received a manufacturing license and World Manufacturing Identifier (WMI) Code for the Terra-E Truck and SEV. The Society of Automotive Engineers or known as the SAE and the Environmental Protection Agency known as the EPA , has assigned the WMI code 7PG to the company. A WMI is the first 3 characters of a vehicle identification Number (VIN) which uniquely identifies the manufacturer of a motor vehicles. The EPA identifier number issued for Imperium Motor Company is now IMP.



“This is an important step towards bringing production of our vehicles to our manufacturing facilities in North America. By producing light trucks and SUV’s, among other vehicles, here we can better control logistics and delivery times. The company anticipates significant interest in the SEV at the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show that Christian Dubois is attending this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The company recently announced the first mass production run of 682 vehicles for the rebranded Sport Electric Vehicle (SEV), with the vehicles slated to begin arriving in late Q4.” stated Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motors.