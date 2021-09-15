checkAd

Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
Produced by Shutterstock Studios and RSA Films, the new campaign inspires creatives to imagine what they can create with Shutterstock's assets across Editorial, 3D, Music, Studios and more

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the launch of its new brand campaign and TV commercial, 100% Shutterstock. Created solely with Shutterstock content, the TV campaign showcases the creative platform's ability to fuel and unleash creative potential from inspiration to the finished product. The TVC, co-produced by Shutterstock Studios and the Ridley Scott Creative Group's RSA Films, asks creatives, "What can you create with 100% Shutterstock?"

The demand for creative solutions and content has risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic, which has driven a need for more cost-efficient and flexible services to cater for remote working conditions and budget restrictions. Despite widespread access to tools and assets for creatives, there is a lack of a cohesive workflow and therefore, creators are required to constantly jump between resources. 100% Shutterstock enables creators to overcome this challenge by starting and ending their entire process on one platform, while keeping full flexibility on the creative concept. The campaign aims to expand people's breadth and perception of Shutterstock's entire offering, showcasing the company's shift in positioning from its inception as a stock image house, to an intelligent creative platform.

"There is no better way to tell your clients what you can do, than by showing them. Our new commercial demonstrates the limitless creative possibilities you can achieve with 100% Shutterstock," said Rion Swartz, VP of Brand Marketing at Shutterstock. "Shutterstock is redefining what creativity means and how content creation happens. 100% Shutterstock is an important moment for the brand as we prove ourselves to be a cutting-edge creative partner for individuals and businesses of all sizes. We aim to expand the perception of what creators can do with our amazing catalog of assets, and highlight our services that can turn your ideas into achievements. Our commercial is about celebrating all the resources available on one platform -- from Editorial and custom content through our Studios offering, to video, music, and 3D rendering, that are, of course, 100% Shutterstock."

