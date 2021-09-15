checkAd

15-Sep-2021 / 18:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Munich, 15 September 2021

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG resolves capital increase

  • Issue of up to 3,512,500 New Shares from a capital increase out of Authorised Capital with subscription rights
  • Subscription price per New Share 2.25 Euro
  • Subscription ratio of 6 : 1
  • Cash inflow to be used for further expansion of the investment portfolio

Today, the Management Board of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the company. It will be increased from EUR 21,075,000 by up to EUR 3,512,500 to a total of up to EUR 24,587,500 by issuing up to 3,512,500 new no-par value bearer shares ("New Shares"). The New Shares shall be issued against cash contribution with subscription rights of the shareholders out of the Authorised Capital. The subscription price was set at 2.25 Euros per New Share, the gross proceeds of the capital measure thus amount to up to approximately 7.9 million Euros.

TTL AG, a holding company focusing on the German commercial real estate market, intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase for the further implementation of its investment strategy. In particular, direct investments in real estate projects, real estate platforms or private real estate companies are planned.

The subscription ratio was set at 6 : 1. It entitles existing shareholders to subscribe for 1 New Share for every 6 existing shares at the Subscription Price during the Subscription Period, which is expected to run from 20 September 2021, 00:00 h, until 04 October 2021, 12:00 o'clock. The New Shares will carry full dividend rights as from 1 January 2021.

