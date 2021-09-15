checkAd

Home BancShares Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Home BancShares, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HOMB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) and Happy Bancshares, Inc. is fair to Home BancShares shareholders. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each share of Happy Bancshares they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares.

Halper Sadeh encourages Home BancShares shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Home BancShares and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Home BancShares shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Home BancShares shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Home BancShares shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

