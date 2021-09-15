checkAd

BW Ideol has signed a partnership agreement with EDF Renewables & Maple Power for France’s first commercial-scale floating offshore wind tender in South Brittany

BW Ideol has entered into a partnership agreement with EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of EDF Group, and Maple Power, a joint venture between CPP Investments and Enbridge Inc., to cooperate on the design of the technical solution for the floating foundations in the context of France’s first commercial-scale floating wind tender. 

The French government has announced today that Eoliennes Flottantes Bretagne Grand Large, a company owned by EDF Renewables and Maple Power, has been selected to participate in the tender process.

Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol, declared: “Being chosen by leading offshore wind developers such as EDF Renewables and Maple Power, who have strong experience in the French offshore wind market, is a great satisfaction for our teams. This will be the world’s first fully competitive floating commercial-scale tender. The early selection of the technology allows the partners to optimize the project competitiveness, while leveraging on BW Ideol’s unique floating wind trackrecord in France and abroad.

The offshore floating wind project will be located off the coast of South Brittany with a capacity of up to 270 MW. This tender is part of France’s national Multiannual Energy Programme (Programmation Pluriannuelle de l’Energie) aiming at putting 8.75 GW of offshore wind capacity out to tender by 2028.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Marie Bayard-Lenoir, Communication Officer at BW Ideol, on 15 September at 18:40 CET.





