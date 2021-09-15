checkAd

DGAP-News DIC Asset AG prices first Green Bond of EUR 400 million - another building block to finance its growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2021, 18:45  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Bond
DIC Asset AG prices first Green Bond of EUR 400 million - another building block to finance its growth

15.09.2021 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

Press Release

DIC Asset AG prices first Green Bond of EUR 400 million - another building block to finance its growth

  • Green Bond has a 5-year maturity and a coupon rate of 2.25%
  • Order book significantly oversubscribed
  • Rating of the bond by S&P matches corporate level of DIC (BB+)
  • Funds to be used for Green Buildings
  • Further diversification of the financial structure and more flexibility in financing the future portfolio growth

Frankfurt am Main, 15 September 2021. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, priced a senior unsecured fixed-rate green corporate bond with an aggregate par value of EUR 400,000,000.00 and a 5-year maturity (due September 2026) today, making it the first bond issuance of this type in the company's history. The bond's coupon rate is 2.25%. The bond was successfully marketed among institutional investors in Europe, having met with keen demand. The order book was significantly oversubscribed which lead to an upsizing of EUR 100 million, compared to the initial target volume. The net proceeds from the offering are earmarked for the attribution of existing, or the acquisition of additional, Green Buildings held in the balance sheet portfolio (Commercial Portfolio) of DIC.

"The fact that the funds thereby raised are earmarked for Green Buildings matches our corporate strategy and our recently published ESG road map, both of which project a growth trajectory for a green sub-portfolio on our balance sheets but also for our third-party business with institutional investors. We are planning to raise the share of Green Buildings from currently about 11% of the market value of the Commercial Portfolio to about 20% by year-end 2023," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.

Seite 1 von 6
DIC Asset Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DIC Asset AG prices first Green Bond of EUR 400 million - another building block to finance its growth DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Bond DIC Asset AG prices first Green Bond of EUR 400 million - another building block to finance its growth 15.09.2021 / 18:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino Beteiligungen GmbH, eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der sino ...
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at EUR 24 to 28
DGAP-News: Fast Finance24 Holding AG: Die Fast Finance 24 Holding AG berichtet zukünftig weiterhin nach IFRS
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol ernennt Donald Kaye zum Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:45 UhrDGAP-News: DIC Asset AG emittiert ersten Green Bond in Höhe von 400 Mio. Euro - weiterer Baustein zur Wachstumsfinanzierung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DIC Asset: Neue Vermietungen in Frankfurt und Heidelberg
4investors | Kommentare
03.09.21DGAP-News: DIC Asset schließt weitere Neuvermietungen ab: 6.200 qm Büro- und Logistikvermietungen im Stadttor Heidelberg und im Red Square bei Frankfurt/Main
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DGAP-News: DIC Asset Reports Further New Lettings: 6,200 sqm of Office and Logistics Space Let at 'Stadttor' in Heidelberg and at 'Red Square' near Frankfurt/Main
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21BERENBERG stuft DIC ASSET AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen