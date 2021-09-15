NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

15.09.2021

DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Bond DIC Asset AG prices first Green Bond of EUR 400 million - another building block to finance its growth

Press Release

DIC Asset AG prices first Green Bond of EUR 400 million - another building block to finance its growth

Green Bond has a 5-year maturity and a coupon rate of 2.25%

Order book significantly oversubscribed

Rating of the bond by S&P matches corporate level of DIC (BB+)

Funds to be used for Green Buildings

Further diversification of the financial structure and more flexibility in financing the future portfolio growth

Frankfurt am Main, 15 September 2021. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, priced a senior unsecured fixed-rate green corporate bond with an aggregate par value of EUR 400,000,000.00 and a 5-year maturity (due September 2026) today, making it the first bond issuance of this type in the company's history. The bond's coupon rate is 2.25%. The bond was successfully marketed among institutional investors in Europe, having met with keen demand. The order book was significantly oversubscribed which lead to an upsizing of EUR 100 million, compared to the initial target volume. The net proceeds from the offering are earmarked for the attribution of existing, or the acquisition of additional, Green Buildings held in the balance sheet portfolio (Commercial Portfolio) of DIC.

"The fact that the funds thereby raised are earmarked for Green Buildings matches our corporate strategy and our recently published ESG road map, both of which project a growth trajectory for a green sub-portfolio on our balance sheets but also for our third-party business with institutional investors. We are planning to raise the share of Green Buildings from currently about 11% of the market value of the Commercial Portfolio to about 20% by year-end 2023," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.