Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for August 2021

The net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at end of August 2021 amounted to EUR 1.0466 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit increased by +0.65%. The total net asset value of the Fund rose to EUR 125.2 million over the month. The NAV was affected positively by the operating performance of properties. EPRA NRV as of 31 August 2021 was EUR 1.1206 per unit, corresponding to an increase of +0.62% over the last month.

Unaudited consolidated net rental income for August 2021 amounted to EUR 1.5 million, compared to the previous month (EUR 1.6 million in July 2021). The change in net rental income was mainly impacted by temporary discounts granted to shopping centre tenants during first half of 2021. The Fund recognized an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 0.8 million in August 2021. The Portfolio occupancy rate as of 31 August 2021 stood strong at 93.1%. Overall rent collection remained commendable with 90.6% of invoiced rent collected to date for the 2021 financial year.