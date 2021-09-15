Vivendi Buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per Share from Amber Capital
- (PLX AI) – Vivendi says Amber Capital proposes that Vivendi acquire its stake in Lagardère, which Vivendi has accepted.
- Vivendi buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per share
