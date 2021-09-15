Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vivendi Buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per Share from Amber Capital (PLX AI) – Vivendi says Amber Capital proposes that Vivendi acquire its stake in Lagardère, which Vivendi has accepted.Vivendi buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per share



