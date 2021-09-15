checkAd

Vivendi Buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per Share from Amber Capital

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021, 18:51   

(PLX AI) – Vivendi says Amber Capital proposes that Vivendi acquire its stake in Lagardère, which Vivendi has accepted.Vivendi buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per share

  • (PLX AI) – Vivendi says Amber Capital proposes that Vivendi acquire its stake in Lagardère, which Vivendi has accepted.
  • Vivendi buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per share
