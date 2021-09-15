How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paints and coatings industry is mature and generates stable revenue for the world economy. The coatings market grows with the economy and is expected to witness growth in developing economies. The construction industry is one of the leading segments in coatings industry across the globe. Smart coatings are gaining high momentum across the coating industry. Advancements in technologies and stringent government regulations on the use of VOCs, encapsulation, and nanotechnologies have fueled the adoption of smart coatings in various end-user industries. Arizton's research reports on the chemical industry offering an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

Here's a sneak peek at these reports:

1. Protective Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global protective coatings market is expected to grow 1.4 times during the forecast period. The protective coatings market in APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth of 41.2% from 2020–2026. Protective coatings are highly used in the exterior and interior of spacecraft and in aerial vehicles. The surge in growth of aerospace industry is driving the demand for protective coating and will grow more in the coming years. The global protective coatings market is expected to witness sudden traction in demand during 2021 after the downfall of the market in 2020 due to COVID-19. The market will be driven by major investments in petrochemical and chemical facilities, especially in countries such as the US, China, and Iran. Owing to the advancements in surface solutions and use of lightweight materials, the demand for protective coatings is expected to increase.

The demand for protective coating is rising due to high demand from end-user segments in the APAC region, especially from the construction and infrastructure sectors. The need for low emission coatings is driving the demand for environment-friendly protective coatings over the past few years. The APAC protective coatings market is estimated to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2026.