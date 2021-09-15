checkAd

How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 19:00  |   |   |   

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paints and coatings industry is mature and generates stable revenue for the world economy. The coatings market grows with the economy and is expected to witness growth in developing economies. The construction industry is one of the leading segments in coatings industry across the globe. Smart coatings are gaining high momentum across the coating industry. Advancements in technologies and stringent government regulations on the use of VOCs, encapsulation, and nanotechnologies have fueled the adoption of smart coatings in various end-user industries. Arizton's research reports on the chemical industry offering an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

Arizton Logo

Here's a sneak peek at these reports:

1.  Protective Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global protective coatings market is expected to grow 1.4 times during the forecast period. The protective coatings market in APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth of 41.2% from 2020–2026. Protective coatings are highly used in the exterior and interior of spacecraft and in aerial vehicles. The surge in growth of aerospace industry is driving the demand for protective coating and will grow more in the coming years. The global protective coatings market is expected to witness sudden traction in demand during 2021 after the downfall of the market in 2020 due to COVID-19. The market will be driven by major investments in petrochemical and chemical facilities, especially in countries such as the US, China, and Iran. Owing to the advancements in surface solutions and use of lightweight materials, the demand for protective coatings is expected to increase.

The demand for protective coating is rising due to high demand from end-user segments in the APAC region, especially from the construction and infrastructure sectors. The need for low emission coatings is driving the demand for environment-friendly protective coatings over the past few years. The APAC protective coatings market is estimated to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2026.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - Arizton CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global paints and coatings industry is mature and generates stable revenue for the world economy. The coatings market grows with the economy and is expected to witness growth in developing economies. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled ...
EQ-Group LLC-DWC Announces Strategic Partnership with Infinios and Equity Participation with ...
Rappta Therapeutics Appoints Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer
Casio to Release First G-SHOCK MUDMASTER Built with Forged Carbon
ESR Expands HaloLock System with New MagSafe-Compatible iPhone 13 Cases
Alfasigma inaugurates the new Research & Development center in Pomezia named after its founder ...
THAIGROOVE is back better and bolder
On-board Charger Market Size Worth $13.96 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 17.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Global Home Healthcare Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to Surge around USD 839.0 ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...